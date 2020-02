Actor Navin Waqar took to Instagram to tell fans that she is working on something new and “creepy”.

In a post on Instagram, the Humsafar and Bewafa star said: “Something creeeeepy this way comes! Really excited about this one as it’s something I’ve never done before. Meet Mahnoor!”

The drama will air on Hum TV soon and has been directed by Shaman Abbasi.