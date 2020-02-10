Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Natalie Portman’s Oscar cape pays tribute to female directors

Actor Natalie Portman wore a cape embroidered with the names of female film directors who were not nominated for Oscars.-AFP

Actor Natalie Portman, a best actress Oscar winner in 2011 for Black Swan, let her feelings about the lack of nominations for female filmmakers be known at this year’s Academy Awards, according to AFP.

The Jackie star had their names stitched into the Dior cape she wore to the gala on Sunday. Those names included Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighboorhood).

“I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” Portman told the Los Angeles Times.

Irish maestro Eimear Noone will become the first woman to conduct the Oscars orchestra, but diversity among guest hosts and performers is unlikely to assuage anger over this year’s nominations.

