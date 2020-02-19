Naimal wishes Hamza looked like this on their wedding

Former actors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan were spotted having some romantic time during Naimal’s sister’s wedding.

Naimal took to Instagram to share a super cute picture with her husband with a caption that has us all smiling. The picture was taken at her sister Fizza Khawar’s nikkah in Islamabad.

“If only he had hair on his nikkah this is what he would look like,” the former actress wrote referring to the Waar actor going bald post-Hajj.

The couple tied the knot in August last year after which Naimal bade adieu to her acting career.

Hamza also announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage. He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.