My father didn’t know Mr India was being remade: Sonam

Actor Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja took to social media to clarify that her father, Anil Kapoor, had no idea that his iconic Bollywood film Mr India was getting a remake.

In an Instagram post, the Khoobsurat star said that neither Shekhar Kapur or Anil Kapoor were informed or consulted before filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar made an announcement about the film’s reboot on February 17.

She added that the film was important to her father and was a part of his legacy.

Starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, Mr India was directed by Shekhar Kapur. It was the story of Arun (Anil), who lived with orphaned children, is harassed by a gangster who is after his house. After one of the children dies, he uses his father’s invention, an invisibility watch, to fight back.

Masoom and Elizabeth director Shekhar Kapur also shared his grievances online. He tweeted that no one had asked or mentioned the reboot to him.

Earlier this month, the Sultan director, said that he was partnering with a local production company for a Mr India trilogy.

“It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now.”

