Actor Mohsin Abbas Haider announced that he will be starring in a new film called Once Upon A Time In Karachi with Deewar-e-Shab star Nausheen Shah.

The actor made this announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon.

The film is being directed by Abu Aleha and the script has been written by dramatist Ali Moeen.

In an interview, the actor said that the film was a social experience which will entertain the audience and focus on the harsh reality of society.