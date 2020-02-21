Mehwish, Mahira, Humayun tweet as PSL kicks off

It’s PSL season again and the stars are taking to Twitter to support their teams.

Actor Mehwish Hayat tweeted that she felt great to be at the National Stadium in Karachi to watch international players and cricket in Pakistan again.

Cricket comes home. Great feeling 2 be at the National Stadium tonight & watch international players once again playing cricket in Pakistan. Let’s show the world that we are able to host major sporting events again🏏🇵🇰 #PSL5ComesPakistan #PSL2020 #Airlink #Zalmi #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/55llfVjnoh — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 20, 2020

Superstar’s Mahira Khan said there was nothing like cricket in your own country. Her co-star Bilal Ashraf tweeted: “Super happy that PSL is happening in PAKISTAN and extremely grateful to all the foreign players for coming to Pakistan. Let the games begin!!!”

Nothing like cricket in your own country 🧿💚 #PSLComesHome #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 20, 2020

Super happy that PSL is happening in PAKISTAN and extremely grateful to all the foreign players for coming to Pakistan 🇵🇰 Let the games begin!!! — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) February 20, 2020

The day is here, said crickter Wahab Riaz a few hours before the PSL opening ceremony. “Next few weeks is certain to be action packed. PSL fever is alive and kicking!”

The day is here! #PSL2020 officially begins. Next few weeks is certain to be action packed. PSL fever is alive and kicking!#HumZalmi #YellowStorm — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) February 20, 2020

Meray Paas Tum Ho star Humayun Saeed could not get over Azam Khan’s batting in the opening match. “Azam Khan’s fantastic batting performance has got to be the highlight of today’s match. Played confidently under pressure making his father and all of us so proud! Well done!”

Azam Khan’s fantastic batting performance has got to be the highlight of today’s match. Played confidently under pressure making his father and all of us so proud! Well done! #IUvQG pic.twitter.com/q06C0d3Fep — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) February 20, 2020

Actor Marwa Hocane said that she would try to go to as many PSL matches as possible.

Wohooo! What fun to have all PSL matches in Pakistan this year! Will definitely try to attend as many as I can and so should you! 🤸🏻‍♀️❤️🇵🇰

Remember to be a responsible citizen while you enjoy the games! 💃🏻🕺🏻🌈✨🌟🏏🎾 #PakistanZindabad #PSLV @OfficialPSL — MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) February 20, 2020

Actor Faisal Qureshi congratulated the Quetta Gladiators.