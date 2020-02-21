Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish, Mahira, Humayun tweet as PSL kicks off

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Mehwish, Mahira, Humayun tweet as PSL kicks off

Photo: SAMAA Digital

It’s PSL season again and the stars are taking to Twitter to support their teams.

Actor Mehwish Hayat tweeted that she felt great to be at the National Stadium in Karachi to watch international players and cricket in Pakistan again.

Superstar’s Mahira Khan said there was nothing like cricket in your own country. Her co-star  Bilal Ashraf tweeted: “Super happy that PSL is happening in PAKISTAN and extremely grateful to all the foreign players for coming to Pakistan. Let the games begin!!!”

The day is here, said crickter Wahab Riaz a few hours before the PSL opening ceremony. “Next few weeks is certain to be action packed. PSL fever is alive and kicking!”

Meray Paas Tum Ho star Humayun Saeed could not get over Azam Khan’s batting in the opening match. “Azam Khan’s fantastic batting performance has got to be the highlight of today’s match. Played confidently under pressure making his father and all of us so proud! Well done!”

Actor Marwa Hocane said that she would try to go to as many PSL matches as possible.

Actor Faisal Qureshi congratulated the Quetta Gladiators.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan mehwish hayat pakistan super league
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Actor, Film Star, Death Anniversary, Pakistani Cinema, Pakistani actor
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother's wedding
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother’s wedding
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.