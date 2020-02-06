Thursday, February 6, 2020  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed show support for Kashmir

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Pakistani celebrities, including Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed raised their voices to support the people of Kashmir on Wednesday.

Expressing their concerns over the ongoing lockdown in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK), the stars took to social media to highlight the plight of Kashmiris.

Taking to Twitter, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipient Hayat called upon the international community to play their role against the human rights violations in the occupied valley. She said that Pakistan will always stand by the side of Indian occupied Kashmiris.

Superstar actor Mahira Khan also tweeted for the people of Jammu and Kashmir saying: “Dear Kashmiris, may you get the kind of freedom you all wish for. May there be peace for all of you, the kind we all deserve. Ameen.”

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Hamayun Saeed retweeted the official anthem ‘Kashmir Hun Mein’ of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed February 5 to express support Kashmiri people’s struggle for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

