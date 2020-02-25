Tuesday, February 25, 2020  | 1 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Mehwish Hayat ‘gratified’ Karachi Airport toilets are finally being repaired

Posted: Feb 25, 2020
Posted: Feb 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Mehwish Hayat/ Instagram

Just after a month Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and actor Mehwish Hayat was irked by the ‘dirty and stinking’ public toilets at Karachi airport, she’s finally satisfied with the progress work at the airports.

The Punjab Nai Jaunge actress took to Twitter and shared some photos of the repair work. “So gratifying to pass through KHI Airport today & see this work being carried out on the gents and ladies’ rooms.”

She thanked the authorities for listening to her earlier notice, “Thank you, to the authorities who listened to my request and took action.”

Earlier, Hayat wanted everyone to clean up their acts before leaving public toilets at the Karachi airport. She had the ‘misfortune’ of using the women’s bathroom at the Karachi airport and was concerned about the first impression we are giving to people arriving in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, she said that the toilets were dirty and stinking. She even saw cockroaches crawling about. She asked people to clean up their acts.

