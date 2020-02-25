Mehwish Hayat ‘gratified’ Karachi Airport toilets are finally being repaired

Just after a month Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient and actor Mehwish Hayat was irked by the ‘dirty and stinking’ public toilets at Karachi airport, she’s finally satisfied with the progress work at the airports.

The Punjab Nai Jaunge actress took to Twitter and shared some photos of the repair work. “So gratifying to pass through KHI Airport today & see this work being carried out on the gents and ladies’ rooms.”

So gratifying to pass through KHI Airport today & see this work being carried out on the gents and ladies’ rooms. Airports are the 1st impression that visitors have of our country & it should be good one. Thank you to the authorities who listened to my request and took action. pic.twitter.com/LgDGeCtvLv — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 24, 2020

She thanked the authorities for listening to her earlier notice, “Thank you, to the authorities who listened to my request and took action.”

Earlier, Hayat wanted everyone to clean up their acts before leaving public toilets at the Karachi airport. She had the ‘misfortune’ of using the women’s bathroom at the Karachi airport and was concerned about the first impression we are giving to people arriving in Pakistan.

Disgusting! Had misfortune to use the ladies room at Khi Airport – dirty and stinking. Even saw cockroaches. Not only is it unhygienic but is this the first impression we want to give to people arriving here? These are the most basic amenities – let’s clean up our act — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 24, 2020

Taking to Twitter, she said that the toilets were dirty and stinking. She even saw cockroaches crawling about. She asked people to clean up their acts.