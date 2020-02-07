Mehwish Hayat, Ayesha Omar advise people to take corona precautions

Actor Mehwish Hayat is praying for all those suffering from the coronavirus epidemic that has killed hundreds of people and affected thousands of others in China and elsewhere.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, she said that stands with China at this crucial time and hope to see a speedy end to the epidemic. She coupled the post with a picture wearing a mask.

She cleared it to all her fans that she is not channelling some inner superhero, with the mask she is just taking precautions while travelling.

Pakistani starlet Ayesha Omar also took to her Instagram account to spread awareness about corona virus. She wants all to take precautions.

Earlier, Hayat expressed her concerns over the ongoing lockdown in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Taking to Twitter, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipient Hayat called upon the international community to play their role against the human rights violations in the occupied valley. She said that Pakistan will always stand by the side of Indian occupied Kashmiris.