Maya Ali wishes Osman Khalid Butt success on his birthday

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Actor Osman Khalid Butt has just turned another year older and had a special someone to celebrate it with! It was none other than his bestie Maya Ali.

Ali took to Instagram on Sunday to send birthday greetings to Butt. She shared a picture, wishing him happiness and success.

“Every time I see you I feel more proud and happy to have a friend like you, I wish you all the happiness and a lot of success,” read her caption.

Heer Maan Jaa star Hareem Farooq also wished Butt on his birthday.

Butt turned 34 on Sunday.

