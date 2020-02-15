Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother’s wedding

She sets the dance floor on fire along with Shehryar Munawar

Actor Maya Ali cannot keep calm as it is her brother’s wedding. She set the dance floor on fire along with Shehryar Munawar and other stars.

The starlet shook a leg on different songs at her brother Afnan Qureshi’s baarat on Friday.

In a viral video doing rounds on social media, Maya can be seen pulling up his friend Sheheryar to dance along to Haye Dil Bechara eliciting excitement from the crowd to see the star himself in action.

In another video from the same event, makeup artist Shoaib Khan and Hina Atif unleashed their hidden Noorie on the dance floor enthralling the audience with matching dance steps from the actual song. Khan donned a special pishwas for the dance number.

In 2017, Qureshi tied the knot with Nosha at a grand ceremony attended by family and celebrities from the showbiz industry.