Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes

A man has moved Lahore’s high court and filed a petition against the popular drama serial ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’. Petitioner has claimed that the drama has negatively portrayed politicians and media personnel.

The show has represented the characters of a politician, media anchor, bureaucrat and army official, said the man, identified as Muhammad Zeeshan. “Four pillars of the state were displayed but the role of the army was shown instead of the judiciary,” he stated in the petition.

Zeeshan claimed that Ehd-e-Wafa could tarnish the image of politicians and media personnel. He said that the roles being portrayed in the drama painted a negative image of Pakistan internationally. He has also requested to halt the episodes of drama from airing.

The case has been taken up by the court.

In Ehd-e-Wafa, Shahzain (Osman Khalid Butt) is an established politician, Shariq (Wahaj Ali) is a successful journalist, Shehryar (Ahmed Ali Akbar) an assistant commissioner and Saad (Ahad Raza Mir) an army officer.

It is directed by Saife Hassan and written by Mustafa Afridi of Sang-e-Mar Mar and Aangan fame. It is produced by Momina Duraid in collaboration with the ISPR. It first aired on HUM TV on September 22.