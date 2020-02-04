Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby’s first photos

View this post on Instagram

Mama & baby a few days after our little angel came into this world to celebrate her arrival and thank all of you for the gifts , prayers and love you all have sent our way ❤️truly humbled and touched ❤️ #love #gratitude #allheart #milestone #absolutejoy #nothinglikethisintheentireworld #absolutehappiness #natashabeautybeat #natashabeautymakeupart

