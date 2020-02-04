Tuesday, February 4, 2020  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby’s first photos

Posted: Feb 4, 2020
Posted: Feb 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Natashasaloon/ Instagram

Makeup artist Natasha Khalid Lakhani of Natasha Salon shared heart-warming photographs with her newborn on social media on Tuesday.

Wearing an emerald green dress, the new mother looks stunning as she hold her child in her arms.

In the post, she announced her baby girl’s arrival and thanked everyone for the prayers and love.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
