Mahira ranks 18 in world’s most beautiful women list

Actor Mahira Khan joins models Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bajirao Mastani’s Deepika Padukone, Aishwariya Rai, Angelina Jolie and Beyonce as the world’s 20 most beautiful women, according to women’s fashion and wellness website StyleCraze.

According to the website, Khan secured the 18th spot with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi holding the top spot. Bella Hadid came in second while Padukone secured the third position.

The website said that Khan was one of Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid actors. Khan made her debut as a VJ back in 2006. She has starred in hit drama serials such as Humsafar. Khan has also made it big on the silver screen alongside Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan in Raees.

She has won several awards for her performances on the big screen and television.