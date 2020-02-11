Tuesday, February 11, 2020  | 16 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira ranks 18 in world’s most beautiful women list

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Mahira ranks 18 in world’s most beautiful women list

Photo: Mahira Khan/Instagram

Actor Mahira Khan joins models Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bajirao Mastani’s Deepika Padukone, Aishwariya Rai, Angelina Jolie and Beyonce as the world’s 20 most beautiful women, according to women’s fashion and wellness website StyleCraze.

According to the website, Khan secured the 18th spot with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi holding the top spot. Bella Hadid came in second while Padukone secured the third position.

The website said that Khan was one of Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid actors. Khan made her debut as a VJ back in 2006. She has starred in hit drama serials such as Humsafar. Khan has also made it big on the silver screen alongside Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan in Raees.

She has won several awards for her performances on the big screen and television.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby's first photos
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby’s first photos
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
Rachel Viccaji ties the knot
Rachel Viccaji ties the knot
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.