Thursday, February 27, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan wants you to say this is my leader

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Mahira Khan wants you to say this is my leader

Photo: Screengrab

Actor Mahira Khan is proud to have Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan.

The Bin Roye star retweeted the prime minister’s thread on the violence in India on recently and said: “This is my leader. Say it loud and clear”.

In his thread, the PM said that whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.

“As I had predicted in my address to UN GA last yr, once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse. IOJK was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now,” he tweeted.

Former cricketer  Shoaib Akhtar also commented on the thread and said: “Ya cheez we’ll said PM Saab…”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl
Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra welcome a baby girl
PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren't funny anymore
PSL host Ahmed Godil says the jokes aren’t funny anymore
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan stands up for Pakistani student
Ehd-e-Wafa finale may be screened in cinemas across Pakistan
Ehd-e-Wafa finale may be screened in cinemas across Pakistan
Shatrughan Sinha crosses border to attend a wedding in Lahore
Shatrughan Sinha crosses border to attend a wedding in Lahore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.