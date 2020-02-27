Mahira Khan wants you to say this is my leader

Actor Mahira Khan is proud to have Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan.

The Bin Roye star retweeted the prime minister’s thread on the violence in India on recently and said: “This is my leader. Say it loud and clear”.

This is MY Pakistan’s leader!!! Say it loud and clear. Thank you @ImranKhanPTI 🇵🇰 https://t.co/jH1UHnM4yx — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 26, 2020

In his thread, the PM said that whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed.

Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2020

“As I had predicted in my address to UN GA last yr, once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse. IOJK was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now,” he tweeted.

Former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar also commented on the thread and said: “Ya cheez we’ll said PM Saab…”