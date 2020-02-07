Friday, February 7, 2020  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt speak up for Zindagi Tamasha

Posted: Feb 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt speak up for Zindagi Tamasha

The deafening silence is criminal, tweeted actor Mahira Khan on Thursday night while sharing author Mohammad Hanif’s thread on Sarmad Khoosat’s film Zindagi Tamasha.

The author said that lies about the film had been debunked. He accused the state of colluding with a religious party by holding back the release. “Showbiz community’s silence is criminal,” he tweeted.  

Responding to Khan’s tweet, Ehd-e-Wafa actor Osman Khalid Butt said: “Only we haven’t stayed silent. Let me know if there’s anything else we can do.”

He said that while social media pressure might not be enough, celebrities should take the issue up at the Pakistan International Screen Awards in Dubai.

In a separate tweet, actor Mira Sethi said that the ban on the film was about protecting egos and interests of those “offended than the actual content of the movie which contains nothing underhanded or sly”.
She added that’s why it was initially unanimously cleared by the censor board.

Khoosat’s film was scheduled for release on January 24 but a statement issued by the censor boards of Sindh and Punjab – who had cleared the film for screening earlier, claimed that they were told that if the film was released it would cause “unrest within some segments of society”. The film will now be reviewed by the Council of Islamic Ideology. After the CII reviews it, they will send a report to the chairperson of the censor board.

