Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat remember the late Naeemul Haque

Actor Mahira Khan took to Twitter to remember PTI’s Naeemul Haque who passed away on Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

The Raees actor said that she remembered her mother Haque looking after his wife when she was ill.

My mother recalls Uncle Naeem carrying his wife in his arms when she was very ill, took care of her like a baby. Now reunited ♥️ https://t.co/0SEw6A5fI2 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 16, 2020

Everytime I met him he was so kind and respectful. Rest in peace. #NaeemulHaq https://t.co/5xuklTo8ey — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 15, 2020

On Sunday, Lahore Nahi Jaungi actor Mehwish Hayat also tweeted about the PM’s late aide. She said that whenever she met, his words of encouragement always proved invaluable.

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Naeem ul Haq sir today. Each time we met his words of encouragement proved invaluable. My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. I pray that his soul may rest in peace. — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 15, 2020

Haque was one of the founding members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He was also considered close to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Khan said he was devastated by one of his oldest friend’s passing.