Monday, February 17, 2020  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat remember the late Naeemul Haque

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat remember the late Naeemul Haque

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor Mahira Khan took to Twitter to remember PTI’s Naeemul Haque who passed away on Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

The Raees actor said that she remembered her mother Haque looking after his wife when she was ill.

On Sunday, Lahore Nahi Jaungi actor Mehwish Hayat also tweeted about the PM’s late aide. She said that whenever she met, his words of encouragement always proved invaluable.

Haque was one of the founding members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He was also considered close to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Khan said he was devastated by one of his oldest friend’s passing.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mahira Khan mehwish hayat Naeemul Haque
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday...
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday bash
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother's wedding
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother’s wedding
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.