Mahira Khan is upset over something Meera said

Posted: Feb 8, 2020
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Meera had once criticised Khan saying she wasn't talented

Superstar Mahira Khan confessed at the Pakistan International Screen Awards that she is upset with Meera.

In a video by actor Sheheryar Munawar on his Instagram story, Khan said that she is upset with Meera because she criticised her again.

“This is the first time I am actually upset with you Meera Jee after becoming friends because you said something about me again,” said Khan. “I swear I never said anything about you Mahira,” Meera responded.

Earlier in January, Meera had strongly criticized Khan, saying she was not a ‘talented’ actor. In an interview with Independent Urdu, Meera said, “Mahira is not a talented actor. I am more brilliant than her.”

Meera remarked that Khan is given a lot of importance in the showbiz industry and she is a victim of injustice, whether it is in films or on television.

The Baaji actor further said that Khan has gained popularity because of Shah Rukh Khan, after their collaboration in Raees.

