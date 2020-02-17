Monday, February 17, 2020  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa wrap shoots for Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza’s film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, starring Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan, has wrapped it’s shooting.  The upcoming film is a social comedy.

The cast and crew took to social media to announce the news by posting pictures from the set. “It’s a wrap,” shared Meerza, followed by Khan and Mustafa.

Earlier, director Qureshi thanked the Sindh police and its IG, Kaleem Imam, for their support and kindness before wrapping up the shoot.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa. Khan stars opposite him. The film is expected to release this Eidul Azha.

Qureshi and Meerza have had past hits such as Na Maloom Afraad and Actor In Law as well as Load Wedding.

Their second film, Fatman, that is about an accidental superhero and stars Ahmed Ali Butt in the lead role, doesn’t have a release date yet.

