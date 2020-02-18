Tuesday, February 18, 2020  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster

Who doesn’t love a Lollywood poster, tweeted Jemima Goldsmith on Monday night as she shared an interesting poster (featuring her ex-husband Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady) her friend found in Lahore.

She said: “Who doesn’t love a Lollywood poster? Spotted today by a friend in Lahore… Caption: “what kind of black magic did you do?”

The British TV producer added that she meant no disrespect. “Like most of you, I just found it funny. (Plus im a genuine fan of Pakistani film posters, street art & truck art.)”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Jemima Khan lollywood
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday...
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday bash
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother's wedding
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother’s wedding
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.