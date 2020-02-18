Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster

Who doesn’t love a Lollywood poster, tweeted Jemima Goldsmith on Monday night as she shared an interesting poster (featuring her ex-husband Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady) her friend found in Lahore.

She said: “Who doesn’t love a Lollywood poster? Spotted today by a friend in Lahore… Caption: “what kind of black magic did you do?”

Caption: “what kind of black magic did you do?” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yvk0a3vO7C — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) February 17, 2020

The British TV producer added that she meant no disrespect. “Like most of you, I just found it funny. (Plus im a genuine fan of Pakistani film posters, street art & truck art.)”



