Lahore High Court dismisses petition against Ehd-e-Wafa

The Lahore High Court has declared a petition against popular drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa not fit for hearing.

Justice Shahid Waheed, who was hearing the case, wants the petitioner Muhammad Zeeshan to refer the case to Pemra first. “If Pemra fails to respond to your case only then you can reach out to the court,” said Justice Waheed.

He also asked law student Zeeshan why he filed the case in the first place. The petitioner replied that he was ‘sad’ after watching the drama.

Zeeshan had earlier said that the drama negatively portrayed politicians and media personnel. “The four pillars of the State were displayed but the role of the army was shown instead of the judiciary,” he stated in his petition.

Zeeshan claimed that Ehd-e-Wafa could tarnish the image of politicians and media personnel. He said that the roles being portrayed in the drama painted a negative image of Pakistan internationally. He has also requested the court to halt further episodes of the drama from being aired.

In Ehd-e-Wafa, Shahzain (Osman Khalid Butt) is an established politician, Shariq (Wahaj Ali) a successful journalist, Shehryar (Ahmed Ali Akbar) an assistant commissioner and Saad (Ahad Raza Mir) an army officer.

It is directed by Saife Hassan and written by Mustafa Afridi of Sang-e-Mar Mar and Aangan fame. It is produced by Momina Duraid in collaboration with the ISPR. The show first aired on HUM TV on September 22.