Khalil Ur Rehman says he is ‘gifted’, not ‘arrogant’

Playwright Khalil Ur Rehman has claimed that despite what people say, he is not an arrogant man.

“I have said this before and I will say it again, Khalil Ur Rehman can be a number of things but he cannot be arrogant. I don’t even consider myself a writer,” he said in conversation with talk show host Waseem Badami on Sunday night. “This is a God-given gift and who am I to be arrogant over God’s blessing.”

The cast

“When Meray Paas Tum Ho was breaking records, many actors claimed that they had been approached to play the lead but rejected the offer…in this way, I can also say that I was going to be the president of the United States but I told them to give the part to Donald Trump,” he said.

He clarified that the TV show’s director had suggested three names for the lead and “I had the final say in who would get the role. Sonya Hussyn was not on the books at all”.

Earlier, the actor had claimed that she was approached for a role in the hit TV show but had declined.

Qamar’s hit drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho revolved around the themes of love, agony, and betrayal. The show had gripped the nation with the complicated relationship between the lead characters, Danish (Humayun Saeed) and Mehwish (Ayeza Khan).

The show’s finale was a two-hour special which was screened at cinemas across the country. The drama had a strong fan following around the country with people having heated debated about the characters. The playwright’s personal views on women also created a lot of controversy.



The last act

Qamar said he drew inspiration for the hit show’s finale from a personal incident.

“When my father had a heart attack, I was at work when my brother called and told me. I reached the hospital 12 minutes after my father was admitted. I was standing a few feet away from him and saw him flatline on the ECG monitor but he was still talking to my brother. The doctors told me that it was his will. I spoke to my father for three whole minutes as well,” he said.

He added that he didn’t write about situations he hadn’t experienced himself and he was a perfectionist.



Woman vs man

“In my drama, for the first time, my emphasis was on the woman. Haya and wafa are what make a woman beautiful and if she doesn’t possess these traits then to me she is not beautiful. But the same goes for men as well,” he said.

A good woman, he claimed, was a woman who had the ability to say no. “Men don’t have this. A woman is born loyal but a man is usually unfaithful.”