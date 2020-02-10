Kalki Koechlin, Guy Hershberg welcome baby girl

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed their first child together – a baby girl on Friday night.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Koechlin announced the name of their baby girl, Sappho. She thanked everyone for the good wishes and positive energy.

“Respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c-section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal,” reads the caption.

Earlier, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, Kalki had revealed that her pregnancy was unplanned and she could not believe it at first. “I didn’t believe it. I went and got another test immediately. But I told my partner Guy and he was thrilled. I think I took a little while. I took like 2-3 days to just sort of take it in,” she said.

Kalki, who has made it clear that she does not want to rush into marriage with Guy just because of the baby, said that their parents were not opposed to their decision to have a baby out of wedlock.

Kalki’s last major Bollywood release was Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Kalki’s was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple got married in 2011 but separated after two years. In September, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child.