Junaid Khan, Mansha Pasha’s Kahay Dil Jidhar gets delayed

The release of Junaid Khan and Mansha Pasha’s Kahay Dil Jidhar has gotten delayed.

While talking to SAMAA Digital, Khan confirmed that the film will now release after March. Penned by Kamran Bari and directed by Jalal Uddin Roomi, the film was scheduled to release on March 20.

“The film’s release date will be decided in the coming days, after which the promotion will start,” said Khan.

In January, the first official teaser of film Kahay Dil Jidhar was unveiled. The film marks Junaid Khan’s debut entry in a central role, minus the cameo he made in the Mahira Khan-Humayun Saeed starrer Bin Roye.

For his co-star in the film, Mansha Pasha, it’s her third big-screen role. She last appeared in Kamal Khan’s critically acclaimed film Laal Kabootar (2019) alongside Ahmed Ali Akbar.

In the teaser, we see glimpses of Mansha Pasha as a fierce journalist and news anchor, willing to go to any extent to expose powerful people and create a positive impact on society.

On the other hand, Junaid Khan is seen essaying the role of Sheheryar, a valiant policeman.

The film’s cast also includes Atiqa Odho, Sajid Hasan and Roma Michael among others.