Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Jamil Dehlavi gears up for his next film

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Jamil Dehlavi gears up for his next film

Jamil Dhelvi, an independent filmmaker of Pakistani-French origin, is all set for his next upcoming film Machera. The film is expected to go on the floor by March.

According to sources, Machera’s cast includes Shehryar Munawar, Shamoon Abbasi, Sakina Sammo and Shabbir Jan. Details about the film are unknown right now. The film will be shot in Karachi.

Earlier, Dehlavi’s biopic Jinnah (1998), which tells the dramatic story of the partition of India and the birth of Pakistan went on to receive the Grand Prize at the Festival of the Dhow Countries, Best International Film at the World Film Awards in Indonesia, the Gold Award at Worldfest Flagstaff, Best Foreign Film at Houston, and was nominated for a Golden Pyramid at the Cairo International Film Festival.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Jamil Dehlavi Machera
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Actor, Film Star, Death Anniversary, Pakistani Cinema, Pakistani actor
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother's wedding
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother’s wedding
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.