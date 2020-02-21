Jamil Dehlavi gears up for his next film

Jamil Dhelvi, an independent filmmaker of Pakistani-French origin, is all set for his next upcoming film Machera. The film is expected to go on the floor by March.

According to sources, Machera’s cast includes Shehryar Munawar, Shamoon Abbasi, Sakina Sammo and Shabbir Jan. Details about the film are unknown right now. The film will be shot in Karachi.

Earlier, Dehlavi’s biopic Jinnah (1998), which tells the dramatic story of the partition of India and the birth of Pakistan went on to receive the Grand Prize at the Festival of the Dhow Countries, Best International Film at the World Film Awards in Indonesia, the Gold Award at Worldfest Flagstaff, Best Foreign Film at Houston, and was nominated for a Golden Pyramid at the Cairo International Film Festival.