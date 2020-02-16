Islamabad’s Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding

Chaos ensued at Mountain Dew’s Solis Music and Arts Festival in Islamabad on February 15 as a stage collapsed and the festival was shut down midway.
The fourth edition of the EDM festival was held at the Pakistan National Council of Arts. It was supposed to go on till 12am but was shut down around 9:30pm.
Several people were hurt when the VIP stage collapsed mid-show.
Found the guy who broke #Solis absolute lad pic.twitter.com/YWhoi4xiZA— Mustapha Zafar (@MustaphaZKhan) February 15, 2020
i was at #solis festival and was on the vip platform that fell. tragic. hating it here. my knee hurts. calling a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/0Li9HsrJI7— 𝚖𝚊𝚢𝚊 (@mayazafarr) February 15, 2020
The festival was also marred by allegations of overbooking and tickets being sold under the table when a massive crowd gathered and was refused entry.
Some people say the organisers sold more tickets than they had the capacity while others claimed a rowdy mob attacked the festival. The management posted a picture on Instagram said it had to make the “difficult decision” of stoping the event due to “hundreds of individuals who fought their way through with fake tickets”.
The most expensive tickets were priced at Rs11,000. The cheapest at Rs4,000.
View this post on Instagram
For the 4th edition of Solis Festival, we were really excited to bring the festival back to home grounds- Islamabad. We had to make the difficult decision to stop the event due to hundreds of individuals who fought their way through with fake tickets. This spoiled the night for everyone else that purchased authorized tickets. As always, security and safety is at the utmost priority for our festival attendees, vendors, sponsors and artists. We want all our fans to feel safe and happy at every show, and because of the actions of these individuals we weren’t able to do so. We will be issuing a further statement at a later time, but for now want to thank our fans who purchased real tickets and came to genuinely enjoy the event.
“We will be issuing a further statement at a later time, but for now want to thank our fans who purchased real tickets and came to genuinely enjoy the event,” read the initial statement.
The organisers shut off the music and lights in an effort to get people to leave. Videos surfaced of people in the crowd throwing bottles and other projectiles at the performing DJs.
People also trashed the place, destroying the stage and enclosures.
Very Bad Doston #solis pic.twitter.com/XcmAeiRPtF— Hamza (@HmzaBilalRashid) February 15, 2020
Phadda During #Solis Musical evening organized by Mountain Dew in Islamabad on 15 February 2020@IslamabadScene @MountainDew @Islaamabad @livemusicblog pic.twitter.com/JmYGTtke77— Adnan Hameed عدنان حمید (@AdnanHa65560820) February 15, 2020
Solis Islamabad attacked. pic.twitter.com/SgZOB2Vsra— خانہِ ویرانی (@malangi_sangi) February 15, 2020
Some people on Twitter are calling for action, both against the Solis management and against the gatecrashers. They also called for ticket refunds.
The lineup for the show featured Dannic, Mike Williams, Julian Jordan, FDVM and Turhan James.