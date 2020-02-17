Islamabad Solis festival in trouble as FIR being registered

A First Information Report is being registered and an inquiry is underway, said DC Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, in an update on social media regarding the debacle at the Solis Music and Arts Festival in Islamabad.

He added that company behind the festival, had been blacklisted.

FIR is being registered. Report is ready. Inquiry is under process. @ICT_Police. Company is already blacklisted and will not be allowed any future event in Islamabad. https://t.co/wFJs3ffYj9 — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) February 16, 2020

On Saturday night, a stage collapsed at the festival, which was taking place at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), and had to shut down midway. This was the fourth edition of the EDM festival. It was supposed to go on till 12am but ended around 9:30pm.

Several people were hurt when the VIP stage collapsed mid-show. The festival was also marred by allegations of overbooking and tickets being sold under the table when a massive crowd gathered and was refused entry.

Some people say the organisers sold more tickets than they had the capacity while others claimed a rowdy mob attacked the festival. According to the PNCA’s website, their open-air theatre has a maximum capacity of 1,000 people while the auditorium can seat around 450.

In an Instagram post, Solis Festival’s official page issued a statement on Sunday night.

The post read: “While we will hold on Solis indefinitely in Islamabad, we will NOT let this define us. We will LEARN and PERSEVERE and keep giving Pakistan an experience they haven’t had before, much like we have done in the past. We will NOT let the actions of a few decide for the rest of us.

We will be back.”

“We warned against fake tickets on numerous occasions. However, we underestimated the sheer volume of thousands of “fake tickets” that were being sold illegally. These people were denied entry, but broke our barricades and forced themselves in, climbing on VIP platforms which couldn’t take the weight and destroyed our stage putting everyone’s safety at risk,” it read.