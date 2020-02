Actor Iqra Aziz gave her fans a sneak peak into her house through an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The Jhooti star showed a special wedding present that was given to her and her husband, actor Yasir Hussain, by satirist Anwar Maqsood.

In the post, she said that the painting was special to the couple. “Yeh painting mere aur mere shohar k liye bohot khaas hai kyon k yeh Anwer maqsood Sahab ne hamari shadi pe gift ki hai. Yeh art piece se zyada rangon bhari duaen hain,” she said.