Thursday, February 13, 2020
Samaa TV
Indian actor Irrfan Khan shares heart-warming message with fans

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Screengrab

Actor Irrfan Khan sent out special message to his fans on Wednesday –  a day before the trailer of his new film Angrezi Medium, dropped.

In a voice message available on YouTube, Khan said that he won’t be able to promote the film with the rest of the cast which includes Kareena Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda.

The actor, who has been battling cancer for two years, said that his body had been gatecrashed by some unwanted guests “with whom I am negotiating right now, let’s see where this conversation goes”.

He said: “There is a saying, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. Sounds good… but when you get a handful of lemons it isn’t that easy to squeeze them. And we always have the choice to stay positive. In situations like these it’s up to us to make lemonade.”

The Life of Pi star said that the film was very special to him and he wanted to promote it with the same love with which they made it. He encouraged fans to go watch the film.  

Angrezi Medium is set to hit silver screens in India next month.
Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is the sequel to Khan’s film Hindi Medium which also had Pakistan’s sweetheart Saba Qamar.

Hindi Medium irrfan khan
 
