In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA

Dubai is all set to host the first Pakistan International Screen Awards on February 7 as celebrities travelled together in a private jet to attend the awards.

This year, actor Hareem Farooq has been announced as the host, along with an exciting solo performance.

The star-studded event will not only include awards for film and TV screen artists but also, for the first time ever, Pakistani social media personalities will be present to receive their accolades on stage.

The awards will have some captivating performances by the country’s leading artists and musicians. Urwa Hocane, Hareem Farooq, Momina Mustehsan, Iman Ali, Aima Baig, Mustafa Khan, Farhan Saeed and Fakhar-e-Alam are ready to rock Dubai with their scintillating acts.