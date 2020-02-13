Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Imran Ashraf doesn’t want Pakistani YouTuber Irfan Junejo to quit

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Actor Imran Ashraf doesn’t want Pakistani YouTuber Irfan Junejo to quit because of his struggles with anxiety and self-esteem.

The actor took to social media and empathised with Junejo while he extends his support towards him.

Earlier this week, Junejo shocked fans after announcing his departure from vlogging. In the video Junejo claimed that he doesn’t enjoy making vlogs anymore and from here on will make videos on his own terms and time.

Additionally, Junejo also opened up about his struggles with anxiety and self-esteem. He went on to list them as deterrents that as of late kept him from being himself on the camera.

“I have self-esteem issues, I have anxiety issues. I don’t have any confidence in me to make anything that I want to make and I’m too scared to say what I really mean,” said Junejo.

The vlogger shared that when a stranger you meet tells you that he watches your videos and you’re his ‘inspiration,’ it’s the best feeling ever. “A person who used to be full of life and optimism has become vanilla now. That too is because of Vlogging.”

He said that since he crossed the 500k subscriber mark on his Youtube channel, he has been looking for reasons for his ‘existential crisis’.

“I don’t like making vlogs anymore. I’m not saying I’m leaving YouTube or never making vlogs because if I personally really want to, I might do so. But vlogs are no longer the focus of my life.”

