To celebrate her anniversary with the fans, actor Iman Ali shared a photo from her rukhsati on social media. They sent her a lot of love and prayers in the comments.

The supermodel tied the knot last year with Babar Bhatti in a private ceremony that was attended by family and friends.

In an Instagram post, she said: “After rukhsati in the new house a year ago.”

The Khuda Ke Liye star also shared a video from her nikkah with her father, the late Abid Ali.