Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Humaima Malick wants brother’s spiritual journey to be easier

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Humaima Malick wants brother’s spiritual journey to be easier

Actor Humaima Malick is one supportive sister as she often takes to social media to praise Feroze Khan.

She extended her support for her brother again as he embarks on a spiritual journey. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a message of support for Khan on her story.

“May this journey become easier for you and may you make all of us walk on this path too. Jisay Rab mil jae usy sab mil jata hai [whoever finds God gets everything],” she wrote.

Earlier, Khan deleted his Instagram account and embarked on a spiritual journey.

The Khaani actor’s wife Alizey took to Instagram and shared a photo with him and wished for his spiritual journey. “May this spiritual journey brings more faith in your life and serve the purpose,” reads the caption on the picture.

However, Khan has been very active on his Twitter account lately as he keeps updating his fans about his journey.

He took to his Twitter on Wednesday and said that one can only overcome the fear of loss by sacrificing everything in the way of Huq.  “Everything you offer to be sacrificed rather would only be multiplied and be returned to you to keep FOREVER that too without the FEAR,” reads the caption.

The actor had also met renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel earlier.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Feroze Khan Humaima Malick
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey
Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday...
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday bash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.