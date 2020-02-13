Humaima Malick wants brother’s spiritual journey to be easier

Actor Humaima Malick is one supportive sister as she often takes to social media to praise Feroze Khan.

She extended her support for her brother again as he embarks on a spiritual journey. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a message of support for Khan on her story.

“May this journey become easier for you and may you make all of us walk on this path too. Jisay Rab mil jae usy sab mil jata hai [whoever finds God gets everything],” she wrote.

Earlier, Khan deleted his Instagram account and embarked on a spiritual journey.

The Khaani actor’s wife Alizey took to Instagram and shared a photo with him and wished for his spiritual journey. “May this spiritual journey brings more faith in your life and serve the purpose,” reads the caption on the picture.

However, Khan has been very active on his Twitter account lately as he keeps updating his fans about his journey.

He took to his Twitter on Wednesday and said that one can only overcome the fear of loss by sacrificing everything in the way of Huq.

– one can only overcome the fear of loss, by sacrificing EVERYTHING in the way of HUQ.

Everything you offer to be sacrificed rather would only be multiplied and be returned to you to keep FOREVER that too without the FEAR. pic.twitter.com/pnHwG7Kv9Q — Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) February 12, 2020

The actor had also met renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel earlier.