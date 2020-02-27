Hira Mani rings in 30th birthday with family

Meray Paas Tum Ho starlet Hira Mani celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday night with husband Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani.

She took to Instagram to share photos from her midnight celebration. “Not ageing just upgrading,” she wrote.

Hira thanked her family and friends including Anoushey Abbasi for “making my birthday so special.” She went onto say that she is lucky to have Mani in her life.

In another post, the Do Bol actor shared a blissful photo with her partner and thanked him for a special gift. “Thanks for the gajra mani I love you… is Se best gift tou koi hou hi nahi sakta,” she wrote.

The actor has recently returned from the Maldives after her shoot for designer Zainab Chootani.