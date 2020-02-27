Here’s how Navin Waqar stays fit

Actor Navin Waqar recently shared her workout routine and diet plan on social media.
In an Instagram post, the Bewafa star said that people had been asking her about her routine and diet plan in her direct messages.
“Everyone has different needs when it comes to working out. My aim is to lower my fat levels. For that I people lift heavy but I’m doing a mix of HITT/Tabata/Circuit training for now. It’s hard but it works,” she said.
This post is for people who’ve been asking about my workout and diet via DM. Your feedback has been overwhelming and has compelled me to share this post! . Everyone has different needs when it comes to working out. My aim is to lower my fat levels. For that I people lift heavy but I’m doing a mix of HITT/Tabata/Circuit training for now. It’s hard but it works. It helps build my stamina and endurance big time. Lifting will come later for me. Its gonna take time because fat loss and weight loss are 2 different things. . Now the diet: you can probably tell from my insta stories that I eat a lot so here is what I do: I balance. I count calories. Eat good carbs like brown rice and roasted/steamed veggies. Chicken, fish, eggs and lean meat is a must protein for me coz I don’t do shakes. I snack on blueberries, sugar free/whole wheat cookies, almonds and dark chocolate. I have smoothies once a week. Clear soups with veggies, brown rice and chicken/sea food are filling and yum so I load up on that big time! I make them at home and it’s super easy. Overnight oats are great for breakfast. It’ll keep you fuller and give you energy throughout the day. Again this is what works for me. . I do fall off the wagon coz I love junk food and meetha is my kamzoori, but i dont give up. The most important thing is to have fun! If you cant do gym, get a couple of weights and do it at home. Or walk. The point is to be active and consistent. Remember hard work ALWAYS pays off! . For everyone who has been supporting me and cheering me on, YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST! Thank you! I love you! I’ve had girls telling me I’ve inspired them to hit the gym and work out and that for me is the biggest compliment! To you I say BRAVO! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: if I can do it, so can you! Also apart from shaping up, your skin is gonna look dope! . For the jerks who only run their mouth: your dumbass remarks are a clear indicator of your brain lacking oxygen and you should actually take a walk. Might help improve your common sense 🙂 . PS: Special thanks to my trainer @afitnatic for really pushing me! . #navinwaqar #befit #gymlife #beactive
The actor said she loves junk food and has a major sweet tooth which she refuses to give up. She tries to eat “good carbs like brown rice and steamed veggies” along with chicken, fish, eggs and lean meat.
For snacks, she said she prefers to munch on blueberries or whole wheat cookies, almonds and dark chocolate.
She also gave a special shout out to her trainer for pushing her.