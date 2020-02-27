Here’s how Navin Waqar stays fit

Actor Navin Waqar recently shared her workout routine and diet plan on social media.

In an Instagram post, the Bewafa star said that people had been asking her about her routine and diet plan in her direct messages.

“Everyone has different needs when it comes to working out. My aim is to lower my fat levels. For that I people lift heavy but I’m doing a mix of HITT/Tabata/Circuit training for now. It’s hard but it works,” she said.

The actor said she loves junk food and has a major sweet tooth which she refuses to give up. She tries to eat “good carbs like brown rice and steamed veggies” along with chicken, fish, eggs and lean meat.

For snacks, she said she prefers to munch on blueberries or whole wheat cookies, almonds and dark chocolate.

She also gave a special shout out to her trainer for pushing her.