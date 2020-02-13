Have the day you deserve, tweets Mehwish Hayat

Instead of saying have a nice day, actor Mehwish Hayat said, she will start saying “have the day you deserve”.
The actor said this on Twitter on Thursday.
Instead of saying “Have a nice day” , I think I’ll start saying “Have the day you deserve”.
You know , let karma sort that sh*t out. 🧨 pic.twitter.com/6gx1gU0bgO
— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 12, 2020
The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star recently also tweeted about politicians making personal attacks in the Parliament.
It is astounding when our politicians make personal attacks like this. It’s unacceptable anywhere,but the sanctity of Parliament requires a level of decorum which this definitely crosses.There r better ways 2 put up ur case. Appropriate steps must b taken 2 censure this in future https://t.co/mFJn9REGsf
— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 12, 2020