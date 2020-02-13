Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Entertainment

Have the day you deserve, tweets Mehwish Hayat

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Have the day you deserve, tweets Mehwish Hayat

Photo: Mehwish Hayat/ Instagram

Instead of saying have a nice day, actor Mehwish Hayat said, she will start saying “have the day you deserve”.

The actor said this on Twitter on Thursday.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star recently also tweeted about politicians making personal attacks in the Parliament.

RELATED STORIES
 

