Have the day you deserve, tweets Mehwish Hayat

Instead of saying have a nice day, actor Mehwish Hayat said, she will start saying “have the day you deserve”.

The actor said this on Twitter on Thursday.

You know , let karma sort that sh*t out. 🧨 pic.twitter.com/6gx1gU0bgO — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 12, 2020

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star recently also tweeted about politicians making personal attacks in the Parliament.