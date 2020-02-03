Monday, February 3, 2020  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Hareem Farooq to host the first PISA Awards in Dubai

Actress and producer Hareem Farooq is all set to host the first Pakistan International Screen Awards in Dubai on Feb 7. She will have an exciting solo performance on the stage.

Farooq is not new in the hosting game. In 2018, she became the first female celebrity to host the PSL, besides having hosted the Hum Awards for two consecutive years.

“I am really excited to be a part of this great platform, and I am sure it is going to be an amazing night for the Pakistani entertainment industry,” she said.

“I am also honoured by the recognition PISA has given to our film Heer Maan Ja, which is also nominated in 5 award categories.”

