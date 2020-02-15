Saturday, February 15, 2020  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s takes on Pak-Turk friendship

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hamza Ali Abbasi’s takes on Pak-Turk friendship

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi took to social media to talk about Pakistan’s relationship with Turkey on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Parvaz Hai Junoon star said that the Pak-Turk friendship was an amazing example of the fact that “all Muslims are a brotherhood”.

“High hopes from these leaders. May Allah give them sincerity, guide them and help them,” he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hamza Ali Abbasi Pak-Turkey
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday...
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday bash
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey
Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.