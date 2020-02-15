Hamza Ali Abbasi’s takes on Pak-Turk friendship

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi took to social media to talk about Pakistan’s relationship with Turkey on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the Parvaz Hai Junoon star said that the Pak-Turk friendship was an amazing example of the fact that “all Muslims are a brotherhood”.

#PakTurkFriendship is an amazing example of the fact tht ALL MUSLIMS ARE A BROTHERHOOD ❤️… High hopes from these leaders. May Allah give them sincerity, guide them and help them. Allah Türkiye ve Pakistan’ı kutsasın 🇵🇰 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/zkHEdtBQGR — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) February 14, 2020

“High hopes from these leaders. May Allah give them sincerity, guide them and help them,” he added.