Hamza Ali Abbasi condemns violence against Muslims in Delhi

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has urged the international community to take notice of the violence against Muslims in India’s capital New Delhi.

A mosque was set on fire and 18 people were killed, including a policeman in Delhi on Tuesday. The violence broke out after supporters of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) attacked anti-CAA protest sit-ins on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Abbasi slammed the Hindutva activists’ atrocities against the peaceful protesters. He urged the world powers to take notice of human rights violations in India.

Several Muslims murdered on the streets, mosque vandalised, Muslim homes/businesses burned, DELHI terrorised by Hindutva extremists. The world MUST TAKE NOTICE or else this entire fragile region can descend into unprecedented violence. #DelhiBurning #DelhiRiots #DelhiCAAClashes — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) February 25, 2020

“Several Muslims have been murdered on the streets, mosque vandalised, Muslim homes/businesses burned.”

Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (similar to the Pakistan Penal Code) was imposed as the police restricted large gatherings in northeast Delhi. The police estimate that 150 people have been injured in the spate of violence.