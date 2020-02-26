Wednesday, February 26, 2020  | 2 Rajab, 1441
Hamza Ali Abbasi condemns violence against Muslims in Delhi

Posted: Feb 26, 2020
Posted: Feb 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has urged the international community to take notice of the violence against Muslims in India’s capital New Delhi.

A mosque was set on fire and 18 people were killed, including a policeman in Delhi on Tuesday. The violence broke out after supporters of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) attacked anti-CAA protest sit-ins on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Abbasi slammed the Hindutva activists’ atrocities against the peaceful protesters. He urged the world powers to take notice of human rights violations in India.

 “Several Muslims have been murdered on the streets, mosque vandalised, Muslim homes/businesses burned.”

Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (similar to the Pakistan Penal Code) was imposed as the police restricted large gatherings in northeast Delhi. The police estimate that 150 people have been injured in the spate of violence.

