Saturday, February 8, 2020  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Friends might return for unscripted HBO ‘reunion special’

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Friends might return for unscripted HBO ‘reunion special’

Warner Bros is finalising agreements with the cast of Friends for a reunion special that will likely be used to launch the HBO Max streaming service.

Deadline reports that the cast of the hit show is preparing an unscripted, one-hour reunion special to help launch the new streaming platform HBO Max in May. No host has been named yet.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have reportedly reached an agreement with Warner Bros TV.

Deadline reports that they’ll each be paid between $3 million and $4 million.

Friends, which ran on NBC from 1994 through 2004, has become hugely popular in reruns, especially on Netflix, which held streaming rights for the show until the end of last year, when WarnerMedia outbid it for streaming rights to put the show on HBO Max. That deal is valued at $425 million for five years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
friends netflix
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby's first photos
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby’s first photos
London luxury brand sends legal notice to Pakistani event organiser
London luxury brand sends legal notice to Pakistani event organiser
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
Rachel Viccaji ties the knot
Rachel Viccaji ties the knot
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.