Friends might return for unscripted HBO ‘reunion special’

Warner Bros is finalising agreements with the cast of Friends for a reunion special that will likely be used to launch the HBO Max streaming service.

Deadline reports that the cast of the hit show is preparing an unscripted, one-hour reunion special to help launch the new streaming platform HBO Max in May. No host has been named yet.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry have reportedly reached an agreement with Warner Bros TV.

Deadline reports that they’ll each be paid between $3 million and $4 million.

Friends, which ran on NBC from 1994 through 2004, has become hugely popular in reruns, especially on Netflix, which held streaming rights for the show until the end of last year, when WarnerMedia outbid it for streaming rights to put the show on HBO Max. That deal is valued at $425 million for five years.