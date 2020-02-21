Film on Wasim Akram’s life in the works

A film is going to be made on the life of former Pakistan cricket team captain Wasim Akram, it was announced at the PSL opening ceremony on Thursday night.

Akram: An Era, will be produced by Addeel Niazi and Arsalan H. Shah. Niazi will also be sitting in the director’s seat for this project. The film is currently in pre-filming stages. Auditions and screen tests have been scheduled to take place after PSL 2020.

The script has been locked down and will highlight Akram’s accomplishments on the field but also give us a look into his personal life. The film is set for release later this year.

In a press release, the former fast bowler said that the fact that films were being made on cricket and sports stars was a good sign for the film industry.

“Movies are a unique portal to engage a whole new generation. I look forward to participating in the production and cannot wait to see how this pans out,” he added.

Niazi said that Wasim Akram was one of the most legendary names in the cricketing world, and having the opportunity to work on a project which looks at his journey was thrilling and nerve-wracking.

Executive Producer, Arsalan H. Shah added: “Like every other cricket fan, I too am in awe of Wasim Akram and after having taken care of his interests for over a decade, I understand what needs to be done to ensure this project is nothing of sublime; as the Legend himself. This feature film will be packed with nostalgia, stellar talent and an awe-inspiring voyage and my team and I cannot wait to see what the fans think of our story-telling.”