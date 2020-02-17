Monday, February 17, 2020  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Fans tell Fahad Mustafa to say no to smoking

Photo: Instagram/@mustafafahad26

Fans are telling actor Fahad Mustafa to quit smoking after he posted a photograph from Hunza on social media on Sunday.

In the post, the Load Wedding star is holding a cigarette in his hand. He captioned it: “#Hunza thand aur hum.”  

#Hunza thand aur hum 😎

Fellow actor and Baandi star Yasir Hussain quickly commented on the post and said that Mustafa, being a superstar, should not promote smoking but he looks so good doing it that Hussain (who doesn’t smoke) also wants to take a drag from the cigarette.

Aap pakistan k superstar hain. smoking promote na karen. aap itny achy lag rahy hain k mai sutta nahi lagata magar dil kar raha hai lol,” said Hussain in the comments.

Many of Mustafa’s fan commented and said that he should not “glamourise” smoking.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
