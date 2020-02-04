Fact check: Humayun Saeed is not starring in Money Heist

Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Humayun Saeed is not starring in Money Heist. Saeed took to Twitter to clarify that that there was no truth in the rumours doing rounds on social media.

Over the weekend, social media was on fire with headlines like “Saeed to star as Islamabad in hit Netflix show Money Heist.” Pakistani fans of the show couldn’t help but wonder if their favourite Netflix series was going to feature a local celebrity.

The source of this rumour was a website called Parhlo. They wrote a satirical piece where they mentioned that Humayun Saeed got in touch with Money Heist producer Alex Pina to join the Professor and gang in Season 4 as ‘Islamabad’.

The second season of Money Heist features a team of 65 hackers based in Islamabad, who help the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his team track data to win in the absence of Rio (Miguel Herrán).

However, Saeed was startled by the news himself, as he took to social media to respond to the rumours.

Relax guys this is just SATIRE. @parhlo team may be you need to go a bit easy



Insha Allah apna Money Heist banayen gayhttps://t.co/RC57kX23wK — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) February 3, 2020

Calling out the website which sparked these rumours, Saeed told them to go a bit easy.

‘Inshallah Apna Money Heist Banayen Gay,’ the actor wrote.

Season 4 of Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel will premiere on April 3, 2020, on the streaming giant Netflix.