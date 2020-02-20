Thursday, February 20, 2020  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Ehd-e-Wafa finale may be screened in cinemas across Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2020
Photo: Screengrab

Popular drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa’s last episode may be screened in cinemas across the country, says director Saife Hassan.

Hassan told SAMAA Digital that shooting is complete and there will be no more than 26 episodes.

The drama has managed to develop a significant fan base since it first aired. A story about four college friends who meet at Cadet College in Murree, Ehd-e-Wafa is about true friendship, love and patriotism.

A final decision will be made once Momina Duraid, the producer, returns from her trip abroad, Hassan said.

The finale of another hit TV serial, Meray Paas Tum Ho, was aired across cinemas in Pakistan last month.

In Ehd-e-Wafa, Shahzain (Osman Khalid Butt) is an established politician, Shariq (Wahaj Ali) is a successful journalist, Shehryar (Ahmed Ali Akbar) an assistant commissioner and Saad (Ahad Raza Mir) an army officer.

It is written by Mustafa Afridi of Sang-e-Mar Mar and Aangan fame. It is produced by Duraid in collaboration with the ISPR. It first aired on HUM TV on September 22.

