Friday, February 7, 2020  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Designer Fahad Hussayn bids fashion farewell

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Designer Fahad Hussayn bids fashion farewell

Designer Fahad Hussayn said goodbye to the world of fashion in an Instagram post on Thursday.

He said that for as long as he could remember, he wanted to work in art and fashion but after a decade in the field he was done. Hussayn was known for his men’s wear and luxury bridal outfits. His work was a mixture of inspirations both from the east and west.

View this post on Instagram

For as long as I can remember , art & fashion is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life , spending more than a decade learning the crafts & building my brand to what I always thought it should be , I completely failed to realise my biggest shortcomings , as an artist I’ve struggled with business skills , I thought with time and resources I could make my vision come to life on my own , but sadly not everything works out the way you want , maybe I don’t want to do the business , I just want to keep on creating art ,hence , with a heavy heart , Thank you to each one of you who shared your most precious moments with us with your beauty and je ne sais quois! Fahad Hussayn as a brand is proud and very grateful for the amazing journey through the years creating iconic looks, memorable fashion moments and generations of beautiful brides through our work. In turnout to events that did not work in our favour, the brand has undergone bankruptcy and with a heavy heart, We are stepping down from business and bid you all adieu for this chapter in our story. My humble apologies for any mishandling on our part & Thank you once again for the love, support and appreciation – goodbye. Fahad Hussayn

A post shared by Fahad Hussayn (@officialfahadhussayn) on Feb 6, 2020 at 5:35am PST

“I completely failed to realise my biggest shortcomings, as an artist I’ve struggled with business skills, I thought with time and resources I could make my vision come to life on my own, but sadly not everything works out the way you want,” said the Lahore-based designer.
His Instagram page now says: “Closed for business.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fahad Hussayn fashion
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Humayun Saeed gives shout-out to Danyal Zafar
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby's first photos
Makeup artist Natasha shares her baby’s first photos
London luxury brand sends legal notice to Pakistani event organiser
London luxury brand sends legal notice to Pakistani event organiser
Rachel Viccaji ties the knot
Rachel Viccaji ties the knot
Noaman Sami thanks Alizeh Shah for unconditional support
Noaman Sami thanks Alizeh Shah for unconditional support
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.