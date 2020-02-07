Designer Fahad Hussayn bids fashion farewell

Designer Fahad Hussayn said goodbye to the world of fashion in an Instagram post on Thursday.

He said that for as long as he could remember, he wanted to work in art and fashion but after a decade in the field he was done. Hussayn was known for his men’s wear and luxury bridal outfits. His work was a mixture of inspirations both from the east and west.

“I completely failed to realise my biggest shortcomings, as an artist I’ve struggled with business skills, I thought with time and resources I could make my vision come to life on my own, but sadly not everything works out the way you want,” said the Lahore-based designer.

His Instagram page now says: “Closed for business.”