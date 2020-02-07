Designer Fahad Hussayn bids fashion farewell

Designer Fahad Hussayn said goodbye to the world of fashion in an Instagram post on Thursday.
He said that for as long as he could remember, he wanted to work in art and fashion but after a decade in the field he was done. Hussayn was known for his men’s wear and luxury bridal outfits. His work was a mixture of inspirations both from the east and west.
For as long as I can remember , art & fashion is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life , spending more than a decade learning the crafts & building my brand to what I always thought it should be , I completely failed to realise my biggest shortcomings , as an artist I’ve struggled with business skills , I thought with time and resources I could make my vision come to life on my own , but sadly not everything works out the way you want , maybe I don’t want to do the business , I just want to keep on creating art ,hence , with a heavy heart , Thank you to each one of you who shared your most precious moments with us with your beauty and je ne sais quois! Fahad Hussayn as a brand is proud and very grateful for the amazing journey through the years creating iconic looks, memorable fashion moments and generations of beautiful brides through our work. In turnout to events that did not work in our favour, the brand has undergone bankruptcy and with a heavy heart, We are stepping down from business and bid you all adieu for this chapter in our story. My humble apologies for any mishandling on our part & Thank you once again for the love, support and appreciation – goodbye. Fahad Hussayn
“I completely failed to realise my biggest shortcomings, as an artist I’ve struggled with business skills, I thought with time and resources I could make my vision come to life on my own, but sadly not everything works out the way you want,” said the Lahore-based designer.
His Instagram page now says: “Closed for business.”