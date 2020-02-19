Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Deepika shares first look as Romi Dev for new movie

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone dropped the first look of herself as Romi Dev in her upcoming film ’83 on Wednesday and immediately had everyone talking about it.

The movie, 83, is based on the Indian cricket team’s win at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the winning team.

The picture features Padukone with Singh. She can be seen wearing a high-neck top, while Ranveer is wearing the official team blazer. The couple can be seen smiling while looking at each other.

She captioned the photo: To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I’ve seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own (sic).

Ranveer Singh also took to social media to share the picture. He wrote, “The Wind beneath my Wings. The Heart of the Hurricane (sic).”

The shooting of Kabir Khan’s 83 was completed in October last year. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is scheduled to release on April 10.

Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh
 
MOST READ
Islamabad's Solis festival crashes and burns with stage collapse, overcrowding
Man files petition against Ehd-e-Wafa, asks court to halt episodes
Magic is in the air in this Imran Khan poster
In pictures: Minal Khan explores the pyramids of Egypt
Maya Ali cannot stop dancing at her brother's wedding
