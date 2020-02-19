Deepika shares first look as Romi Dev for new movie

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone dropped the first look of herself as Romi Dev in her upcoming film ’83 on Wednesday and immediately had everyone talking about it.

The movie, 83, is based on the Indian cricket team’s win at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh is playing the lead role of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the winning team.

The picture features Padukone with Singh. She can be seen wearing a high-neck top, while Ranveer is wearing the official team blazer. The couple can be seen smiling while looking at each other.

She captioned the photo: To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I’ve seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own (sic).

Ranveer Singh also took to social media to share the picture. He wrote, “The Wind beneath my Wings. The Heart of the Hurricane (sic).”

The shooting of Kabir Khan’s 83 was completed in October last year. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is scheduled to release on April 10.