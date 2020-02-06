Dangal’s Zaira Wasim pens down emotional post on Kashmir Day

Former actor Zaira Wasim took to Instagram on Wednesday to voice her opinion on the Kashmir issue. In her post, she said that Kashmir continues to suffer.

“There’s a false and uneasy semblance of calmness in place of escalating despair and sorrow। Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer in a world where it is so easy to place restrictions on our liberty. Why do we have to live in a world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression,” she asked in a heart-wrenching note on Kashmir Day.

The 19-year-old went on to say that the authorities had made no effort to stop their doubts or speculations.

Last year the Dangal and Sky is Pink star decided to quit Bollywood after working for five years as the profession threatened her relationship with religion.