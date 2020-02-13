Court stays Meesha Shafi’s defamation case against Ali Zafar

A Lahore sessions court stayed the proceedings in singer Meesha Shafi’s Rs2 billion defamation suit against singer Ali Zafar.

The court’s order comes after Zafar had filed a petition seeking to have fellow singer Shafi’s petition against him thrown out. The court had earlier reserved its verdict.

Shafi had filed a harassment case against Zafar, who then filed a defamation suit against her. Both cases are currently under trial. Shafi then filed the defamation suit against Zafar.

An additional sessions judge heard Zafar’s petition on Thursday.

Zafar argued that Shafi filed a retaliatory defamation case against him, but the case against her is still being heard. He wanted the court to order the hearings of her petition to be stopped.

The court said that until Zafar’s defamation petition against Shafi is not decided, a verdict will not be announced.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said. In response, Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi.

He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.