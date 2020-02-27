Court orders Mohsin Abbas to pay Rs50,000 monthly in childcare

A Lahore family court ordered on Thursday actor Mohsin Abbas Haider to pay his ex-wife Fatema Sohail a monthly stipend of Rs50,000 in childcare for their son.

Sohail, a model, had filed a petition in a family court asking the actor to pay for the expenses of his son.

Haider, however, had refused. In his response submitted in court, he had said, “I was previously paying for the expenses of Fatema and my son,” he said. “But I can’t pay for them anymore because I don’t have a job or money.”

Haider added that he was going through a “financial crunch”.

The petition was heard by Judge Myra Hasan.

In her petition, Sohail had argued that she divorced Haider after getting tired of being physically abused by him and that she could not bear her son’s expenses alone.

Earlier, the Baaji actor was found guilty of threatening his wife. Sohail had accused Haider of beating her up and cheating on her in a Facebook post last year. She then filed a case against him for threatening to kill her and siphoning Rs5 million from her father. She had claimed that he had assaulted her when she asked him to pay it back.

She said that Haider had been beating, abusing, and assaulting her since they tied the knot in 2015.