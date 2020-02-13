Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Council of Islamic Ideology yet to review Zindagi Tamasha

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Qibla Ayaz hopes the committee will watch the film soon

The Council of Islamic Ideology has not reviewed Sarmad Khoosat’s film Zindagi Tamasha as yet, confirmed CII head Qibla Ayaz while speaking to SAMAA Digital at the International Conference for Media and Conflict 2020 in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Ayaz said that the CII had formed a committee to review the film and prepare a report on it.

According to Ayaz, the council was in contact with the censor board. He hoped the committee would get a chance to review the film soon.

“After watching the film, the committee will compile a report and submit it to the CII’s apex body first and then we will decide what to do,” he said.

Earlier, the government and censor boards referred Khoosat’s film to the CII for a review. The council is supposed to report back to the chairperson of the censor boards about the theme of the film and its impact on society.

The film was scheduled for release back in January but was pulled back after censor boards in Sindh and Punjab claimed that they were told that if the film was released it would cause “unrest within some segments of society”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Council of Islamic Ideology Zindagi Tamasha
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Feroze Khan deletes his Instagram account, embarks on spiritual journey
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
Pakistani celebrities slam PISA 2020 for mismanagement
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
In pictures: Pakistani celebrities jet off to Dubai for PISA
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday...
Asim Azhar throws Hania Aamir a Stranger Things themed birthday bash
Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey
Tennis star Sania Mirza shares weight loss journey
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.