Council of Islamic Ideology yet to review Zindagi Tamasha

Qibla Ayaz hopes the committee will watch the film soon

The Council of Islamic Ideology has not reviewed Sarmad Khoosat’s film Zindagi Tamasha as yet, confirmed CII head Qibla Ayaz while speaking to SAMAA Digital at the International Conference for Media and Conflict 2020 in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Ayaz said that the CII had formed a committee to review the film and prepare a report on it.

According to Ayaz, the council was in contact with the censor board. He hoped the committee would get a chance to review the film soon.

“After watching the film, the committee will compile a report and submit it to the CII’s apex body first and then we will decide what to do,” he said.

Earlier, the government and censor boards referred Khoosat’s film to the CII for a review. The council is supposed to report back to the chairperson of the censor boards about the theme of the film and its impact on society.

The film was scheduled for release back in January but was pulled back after censor boards in Sindh and Punjab claimed that they were told that if the film was released it would cause “unrest within some segments of society”.